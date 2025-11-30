Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win

TUCSON, Arizona — Motiejus Krivas scored 20 points, Koa Peat added 16 and No. 2 Arizona overpowered Norfolk State 98-61 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-0) are one of the tallest teams in Division I and used it to their advantage against the Spartans (4-5).

Coming off a 30-point win over Denver on Monday, Arizona shot 56% from the floor, had a 58-24 advantage in the paint and shot 32 of 46 on free throws. The Wildcats also had 17 more rebounds and 20 assists on 32 made baskets.

Anthony Dell’Orso added 16 points and Krivas shot 7 of 8 from the floor.

Anthony McComb III led Norfolk State with 19 points.

The Spartans scored a school Division I-record 136 points in a blowout over Virginia-Lynchburg in their last game and managed to keep up with Arizona early.

But as the first half wore on, the Wildcats wore them down, stretching the lead with a flurry of inside baskets and three-point plays.

The Wildcats scored on four three-point plays over the final 6 1/2 minutes had 30 of their 47 first-half points in the paint to lead by 15. Krivas had 15 points, seven rebounds two blocked shots by halftime.

Arizona missed all five of its 3-point attempts, but went to the free throw line 26 times in the first half, making 17.

Wildcats freshman Ivan Kharchenkov, who scored 20 points against Denver, rolled his ankle on a drive in the first half and did not return.

Arizona used a flurry of turnovers to stretch the lead to 65-38 in the first six minutes of the second half.