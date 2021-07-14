Watch
Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert's NY suspension

Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:35:57-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him.

The ruling came Wednesday from Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon.

She ruled after a hearing on Monday attended by Baffert, who was suspended by the racing association after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

