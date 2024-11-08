"It's Tucson against everyone": Sahuarita hosts Douglas in the 4A Gila title game

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — With the regular season of high school football wrapping up, Sahuarita is a program that surprised Southern Arizona.

“We talked about this in January," Sahuarita football coach Jake Allen said. "Our goal was to try to win the region.”

Friday, Sahuarita coach Jake Allen and the Mustangs take their shot.

“I think when you’re coaching, any season you’re coaching, you’re just hoping to have games that matter at the end of the year," Allen said.

Sahuarita is hosting Douglas. Both teams are 5-0 in the 4A Gila Class and on a five-game win streak.

“This is a game that we’re expecting to come down to the last drive, fourth quarter and just have some fireworks for both teams," Allen said. "We’re expecting a dog fight and those are the games that you live for.”

For the Mustangs, 'grit' has been the motto all season long.

“It just seemed to be the best message that resonated with the kids," Allen said. "Sahuarita has a lot of grit and a lot of people that take pride in their hard work and that’s all we’ve wanted to do is be an example of the best parts of this town and community.”

From player to coach, the Tucson football community will always have a special place in Allen's heart.

“I have so much pride in Tucson football," Allen said. "It’s Tucson against everybody. It’s a special football community, so I’m just blessed to have that opportunity.”

