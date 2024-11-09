How Mica Mountain built a football powerhouse in a short time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Things are going so well for Mica Mountain that the Thunderbolts are practicing one-handed catches during a mid-week practice. Their receivers are making those catches, just as they've done all season long.

School administration hired longtime area football coach Pat Nugent about five years ago as the school was being built.

"We knew if we had a chance to get Coach Nugent, we had a great coach, not just in football but someone who knows kids and builds character," said assistant principal Jay Campos.

"You know, it's a great school, a beautiful school, a lot of people want to come here," said Nugent.

At first, the team had no upperclassmen.

"There were plenty of nights I thought I was crazy doing this," said Nugent.

Nugent's teams have been steadily stacking up more wins each season. The players are aided by top-notch facilities.

"We got to be the first class to use them so we've really taken advantage and grown as football players the last three years," said Thoreson.

The Thunderbolts made it to the state semifinals last season. Now, in their fifth season, they are 9-0 and ranked third in the state in Class 4A.

"We never thought it'd go that fast," said Nugent.

Other Thunderbolt teams are also having success. Boys cross country was the state runner-up while girls cross country finished fourth in the state. Volleyball is ranked in the top five as well.

"It's not just about the great coaches we have here, but we have great teachers, great student-athletes, and we also have a great community of parents and supporters that really stand behind our program," added Campos.

