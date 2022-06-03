Ex-Wildcats football player charged with first-degree murder and drive-by-shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona.

Pocatello police say Neal is charged with first-degree murder, drive-by-shooting and discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns.

Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, on May 16 and a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after.

Neal is being held without bail at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, Idaho, awaiting extradition to Arizona. Idaho State University officials say they intend to terminate his contract.

Neal played college football at the University of Arizona.

