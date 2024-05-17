Hometown kicker back on the field with Tucson Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sugar Skulls look to add another win to their season this Saturday, hosting the undefeated Vegas Knight Hawks in Tucson Arena.

Kicker Demitri Fotinos spoke with me during a practice session, telling me about his experience returning to a different version of the sport he's played in his football career here in Tucson.

"I've always wanted to play for them so to come out and actually be out here playing with them, it's fantastic."

Fotinos is extending his kicking career with the hometown Sugar Skulls. After graduating from Sahuaro High School, Fotinos played three seasons with the Pima Community College Aztecs before the school dropped the program.

Since that time, Fotinos has been out of football for several years, but has stayed in shape playing another sport.

"I actually play soccer, I've been playing for the past five years with my buddies here at the Kino Sports Complex," Fotinos tells me. "It's kept me enough in shape to kick over here."

KGUN 9 Former Saguaro High School and Pima Community College kicker Demitri Fotinos practices with the Sugar Skulls.

It's been an adjustment for Fotinos—not just coming back to kicking a football, but kicking in the Indoor Football League.

He says he's still learning the indoor rules but the biggest adjustment so far has been going from 18-foot-wide goal posts to 9-foot-wide posts.

"The smaller uprights, that definitely makes it most of the difference right there," says Fotinos.

Tucson Sugar Skulls

And while many of his Sugar Skulls teammates have a dream of playing at the next level, Fotinos has another dream:

Demitri Fotinos: "My aspirations are to work for my family business here in town, Apollo Flooring. My grandfather started it in 1959 and I want to keep that legacy going."



Pat Parris: "So this is just a little side-hustle in a way."



Demitri Fotinos: "Exactly, and I'm loving every bit of it."

Saturday's kick-off is at 6:05 p.m. in Tucson Arena, inside the Tucson Convention Center at 260 S. Church Ave. See the team's full schedule at the Sugar Skulls website.

