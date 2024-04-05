New head coach and quarterback lead the Sugar Skulls into their fifth season

TUCSON, Arizona — This season, new head coach Billy Back and quarterback Mylik Mitchell lead the Indoor Football League's Tucson Sugar Skulls into another season at the Tucson Arena.

Back was most recently head coach of the Frisco Fighters and has won five championships as head coach in several indoor football leagues.

"The indoor game has a great atmosphere," said Back, who takes over for Hurtis Chinn. "It's a great game. It's like fireworks. You've got to see it live to appreciate it."

The Sugar Skulls traded for veteran quarterback Drew Powell in the offseason but he chose to play for Orlando in Arena Football League. Back is turning to rookie Mylik Mitchell, who played for both Ferris State and Kent State in college.

"He's a smooth operator," said Back.

Also on this year's roster is longtime Sugar Skull running back Mike Jones. After a loss at Northern Arizona to begin the season, the Sugar Skulls visit Duke City this weekend.