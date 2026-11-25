LAHAINA, Hawaii — Caleb Holt scored 21 points and Motiejus Krivas had 20 to carry No. 8 Arizona to a convincing 84-66 win over Providence in a Maui Invitational semifinal Tuesday.

The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed and led by as many as 27 to earn their sixth straight victory.

The Friars (5-2) saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

Arizona shot 52% from the field and assisted on 20 of its 27 baskets.

Krivas, who grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, was 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 for 5 at the free-throw line. He recorded all four of his blocks and three assists in the first half.

Krivas sank two free throws with 5:02 left to cap a 14-3 Arizona run, which stretched the lead to 82-55, its largest of the game.

The Wildcats made 10 of 19 shots from 3-point range (53%), including 7 of 12 in the first half. Holt and Derek Dixon splashed three 3s apiece. Holt also finished with six rebounds.

Ivan Kharchenkov added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Dixon chipped in with 12 points and two steals.

The Wildcats made 20 of their 24 free throws (83%) and finished with a 37-28 rebounding edge.

Ryan Mela scored 22 points to pace Providence. The Friars shot 25 for 65 (38%) from the field and 7 of 28 (25%) on 3-pointers.

Arizona led 48-26 at halftime.