Gronk encouraged by The Rock and Rocky to turn to acting

TUCSON, Ariz. - Could Gronk be following in the footsteps of The Rock?

Former Arizona Wildcat and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is being urged to consider a career in acting.

According to the Eagle-Tribune in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have urged Gronkowski to try his hand at the movie business.

The paper, citing an unnamed source, said Johnson, a former professional wrestler, and Stallone, of "Rocky" fame, have told Gronkowski he could make millions in action films.

Gronkowski said Sunday, after the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, that he would take a few weeks to assess his future and didn't rule out the idea of retiring.

ESPN reports Grokowski has been mulling his future even before the Super Bowl.

Gronk has reportedly told friends that football is taking a toll on his body and he has been contemplating retirement.