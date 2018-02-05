Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski contemplating retirement

TUCSON - Former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski will not commit to playing next season following the Eagles' upset win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

"I’m definitely going to think about my future, for sure,” said Gronkowski, the often injured New England tight end. “I’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Gronkowski missed Super Bowl LI after back surgery.

He suffered a concussion on a head-to-head hit in last month’s AFC title game. Gronk was not cleared from the concussion protocol until Thursday.

“It’s just hard losing,” said Gronkowski, who had two touchdown catches in the loss. “I don’t even know if I can think about next year right now. We’ve just got to sit back and relax for a couple of weeks and just look back at all our fond memories of a great season we had.”