Fresno State wins Snoop's encore with 18-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — Fresno State’s balanced attack and steady defense carried the Bulldogs to an 18-3 victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Saturday in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The win gave Fresno State a 9-4 finish, while Miami (OH) ended its season at 7-7.

Miami (OH) drew first blood on its opening drive when Dom Dzioban connected on a 33-yard field goal, giving the RedHawks a 3-0 lead. But Fresno State answered with a pair of second-quarter Dylan Lynch field goals — from 28 and 23 yards — to take a 6-3 halftime advantage. Another Lynch kick just before intermission pushed the lead to 9-3.

The lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter. E.J. Warner, who finished 16-of-23 for 214 yards and a touchdown, hit Richie Anderson III from 2 yards out to make it 15-3. Fresno State’s defense kept Miami out of the end zone the rest of the way, and Lynch added a 37-yard field goal late to seal the Bulldogs’ victory.

Miami (OH) struggled to sustain drives, finishing with just 72 passing yards and 120 rushing yards, while turning the ball over twice. The RedHawks failed to score after the first quarter.

Fresno State’s balanced offensive effort and opportunistic defense helped tilt the game. Josiah Freeman led Bulldog receivers with seven catches for 143 yards, while Fresno State’s defense limited Miami’s scoring chances and forced key punts.

The Arizona Bowl featured two contrasting seasons — Miami (OH) coming off a Mid-American Conference campaign that included a MAC title game appearance, and Fresno State securing a bowl win to cap a strong Mountain West season.