Former Wildcat Kriisa suspended for 'receiving impermissible benefits' at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa has been suspended for nine games by his new school, West Virginia, for "receiving impermissible benefits" while enrolled at Arizona.

West Virginia announced the news in a statement on Tuesday:

"In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men's basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa, who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution. As a result of his actions, Kriisa will miss nine (9) 2023-2024 regular season games as part of his eligibility reinstatement. Kriisa will be able to continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension from competition. He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor." WVU Athletics

It's unclear when Kriisa's infractions took place, or what justifies "impermissible benefits" in the new era of athletes benefiting financially from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Kriisa is from Estonia, however, and NIL rules are complicated by student visas for international players.

No discipline or investigation into the Arizona program has been announced.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

