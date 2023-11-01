UA says staff not involved in recent potential NCAA issue with ex-Cat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics announced that no Arizona Athletics staff members or coaches were involved in a potential NCAA issue that was reported recently in the news, according to a UA media release issued Wednesday morning.

"Upon learning of a potential NCAA issue with a former men’s basketball student-athlete after they left the University of Arizona, the athletics department worked collaboratively and transparently with the NCAA and West Virginia University in their review of the matter," the release stated. "The review confirmed there was no involvement from any Arizona Athletics staff members or coaches.

"As part of their evaluation, the NCAA determined that the University of Arizona’s compliance systems and education met or exceeded their standards and national best practices. The University of Arizona received no penalties or corrective actions as a result of the NCAA’s evaluation."

On Tuesday, former Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa was suspended for nine games by his new school, West Virginia, for "receiving impermissible benefits" while enrolled at Arizona.