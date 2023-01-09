Former UArizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski dies at age 73

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona club hockey coach Leo Golembiewski has died at age 73.

Golembiewski founded the program, then known as the Icecats, and ran the team from 1979 to 2009. The team won a 1985 national title at the club level under his leadership.

Former Arizona IceCats coach Leo Golembiewski has passed away at the age of 73. Pictured below is the first Arizona hockey team in 1979-80. Leo was known as the first head coach (1979-2009) of the IceCats and one of the founding members of the program. pic.twitter.com/nRUj4pZNR3 — UA Wildcat Hockey (@UAWildcatHockey) January 9, 2023

UArizona took over the program in 2011 and changed the team name officially to the Wildcats .

