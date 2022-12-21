Former Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Andy Lopez to be inducted into Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Andy Lopez will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Lopez, who led the Wildcats to the 2012 national title, won nearly 500 games while coaching the team for 14 seasons.

He won National Coach of the Year honors in 1992, 1996 and 2012. He also won a national title at Pepperdine in 1992. Lopez also coached at Florida. He retired in 2015.

The induction ceremony will be Feb. 2 and 3 in Omaha, Nebraska.

