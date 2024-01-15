Former Arizona QB Jayden de Laura transfers to Texas State

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura officially has a new home.

De Laura announced on social media Monday that he has transferred to Texas State.

De Laura opened 2023 as Arizona's starter but hurt his ankle against Stanford in the fourth game of the season, then lost his starting role after backup Noah Fifita played exceptionally well. De Laura entered the transfer portal in December, staying with the team through the Alamo Bowl.

De Laura also came under increased scrutiny in 2023 after it was revealed that we he was at the center of a sexual assault case in Hawaii in 2018, when he was a minor. Documents obtained by KGUN show de Laura pleaded guilty to second degree sexual assault in family court, and he wrote a letter of apology to the alleged victim. De Laura, and the other player who was involved in the matter, were not charged in criminal court.

De Laura transferred from Washington State to Arizona after the 2021 season. He started 16 games for the Wildcats between 2022 and 2023, passing for more than 4,800 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also had seven rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

