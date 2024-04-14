Former Arizona PG Kylan Boswell transferring to Illinois

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell is returning to his hometown.

Boswell announced on Instagram that he is transferring to Illinois. He grew up near the school's Champaign-Urbana campus.

In his announcement, Boswell also thanked Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd.

"Humbled by this experience, I will always be grateful for my Wildcat family and wish them the best," he wrote.

Boswell entered the transfer portal last week. Arizona has had its starting point guard leave the program two years in a row; Kerr Kriisa transferred to West Virginia last spring.

The move paves the way for more playing time for guards Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis.

