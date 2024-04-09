Reports: Arizona's Kylan Boswell in transfer portal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second spring in a row, Arizona basketball's starting point guard has entered the transfer portal.

Multiple reports, including ESPN and The Athletic, say sophomore Kylan Boswell has entered the transfer portal.

🚨NEWS: Arizona guard Kylan Boswell plans to enter the transfer portal a source told @TheAthleticCBB



He averaged 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game pic.twitter.com/6gILPly5o2 — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 9, 2024

Boswell, who turns 19 next week, started all but one game for the Wildcats this season. The guard from Champaign, Ill. averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists this season. He played in 35 games, all off the bench, in his freshman season.

He scored a career-high 20 points in Arizona's first round win over Long Beach State in this year's NCAA Tournament, but scored only five points combined in the second round and Sweet 16 games.

Last year, PG Kerr Kriisa transferred from Arizona to West Virginia.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

