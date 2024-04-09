Watch Now
Reports: Arizona's Kylan Boswell in transfer portal

Ryan Sun/AP
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) shoots over Clemson forward Jack Clark (5) of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 13:11:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second spring in a row, Arizona basketball's starting point guard has entered the transfer portal.

Multiple reports, including ESPN and The Athletic, say sophomore Kylan Boswell has entered the transfer portal.

Boswell, who turns 19 next week, started all but one game for the Wildcats this season. The guard from Champaign, Ill. averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists this season. He played in 35 games, all off the bench, in his freshman season.

He scored a career-high 20 points in Arizona's first round win over Long Beach State in this year's NCAA Tournament, but scored only five points combined in the second round and Sweet 16 games.

Last year, PG Kerr Kriisa transferred from Arizona to West Virginia.

