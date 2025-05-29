Former Arizona defensive lineman signs with the Tucson Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona edge rusher Taylor Upshaw makes his return to the field with the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

"To all the people in Tucson that supported me in the past and to all that are going to come out to the games, I'm excited to do the best I can for the Sugar Skulls," Upshaw said.

Transferring from Michigan in 2023, Upshaw spent his final season of college football as a Wildcat.

"That was one of the best teams I ever got to be a part of during my football career," Upshaw said."

Upshaw started in all 13 games at Arizona, leading the Wildcats with 8.5 sacks for the 2023 season and closing out his collegiate career as an Alamo Bowl Champion.

"We've been trying to get guys from the University of Arizona to sign with us for a while," Tucson Sugar Skulls Coach Billy Back said.

Upshaw is just the third ex-Wildcat to wear the Sugar Skulls uniform in franchise history. He's the second just this season, alongside wide receiver Drew Dixon.

"Drew and Taylor have the passion to keep playing this game and I think it's based off their college experiences," Back said. "Their willingness to represent the hometown, from a pride standpoint, is important to have on our team."

Back is excited for Upshaw to bring a new skill set to the Sugar Skulls' defensive line.

"Our defense has played exceptionally well all year, but we've lacked a little bit of explosion, and I mean, he's explosive," Back said. "He's long, he's powerful, so it's important for us to get that out there."

Upshaw makes his indoor football debut Saturday against San Antonio at Tucson Arena. Kick off is at 6:05 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

