Former Arizona Wildcat, Drew Dixon, preps for first season with the Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Sugar Skulls open their season this Sunday against defending champions, the Arizona Rattlers. A big motivation this year, a chance to play the championship game on their home turf.”

“You want to play in a championship in your hometown," Tucson Sugar Skulls coach, Bill Back said. "It’s a long season so it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish but I think we’ve got the recipe and the right group of guys to end up there.”

In November, the Indoor Football League signed a three-year deal to host it’s national championship at the Tucson Convention Center.

This season, wide receiver, Drew Dixon is new to the Sugar Skulls roster, but the City of Tucson is anything but new.

“I played at Sabino High School, and I graduated in 2017," Dixon said. "Then, I went to the Arizona Wildcats and was there from 2017 to 2020.”

“It just adds to the passion of the team in wanting to succeed and wanting to be successful," Back said. "I think he is going to put a little bit more of an effort than most because it’s his hometown. He’s wearing the city on his back and we’re anxious to see what he’s got.”

Dixon getting to show his skills on Sunday, March 30th against the Rattlers.

“We have the opportunity to play the defending champs at their place as they drop the banner in front of us," Back said. "Their a successful organization and this has been a successful organization as well so it’s just about finishing.”

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

