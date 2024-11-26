Former Arizona Coyotes Paul Bissonnette assaulted outside Scottsdale restaurant Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Arizona Coyotes left winger Paul Bissonnette was allegedly assaulted outside a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday night.

Scottsdale police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Houston's restaurant near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road.

According to police, there was an altercation inside the restaurant involving six men and management.

Police say Bissonnette tried to help management calm the men and get them to leave, the situation then "escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside the restaurant."

The six men involved were arrested, police say.

Bissonnette was taken to a hospital for evaluation for minor injuries.

Bissonnette posted on social media saying that the men appeared to be drunk and disorderly, so he approached them to protect restaurant staff members who were allegedly being harassed. He said the incident escalated to a physical fight between the six men and him.

The six suspects face charges ranging from misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct to felony aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.