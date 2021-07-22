Watch
Flyers send D Gostisbehere and draft picks to Arizona

<p>GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: General view of the center ice logo before the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on March 31, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft.

Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team's blue line. The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.

