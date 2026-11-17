TUCSON, Arizona — In a major boost for Arizona men’s basketball, five-star guard Adan Diggs announced his commitment to the Wildcats The 6-foot-4 prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, chose coach Tommy Lloyd’s program over finalists Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC.
Diggs, ranked among the top players in the 2027 class (No. 5 by On3/Rivals and a consensus top shooting guard/combo guard), made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. He is Arizona’s first commitment in the class and continues Lloyd’s strong run of landing high-level talent, including recent top prospects at the guard spot.
An Arizona native who reclassified from the 2028 class earlier this year, Diggs starred on the Nike EYBL circuit (averaging about 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists) and earned a silver medal with USA Basketball’s U18 team at the FIBA AmeriCup. He becomes the latest standout from Millennium to head to Tucson, following freshman Cameron Holmes, a former teammate and close friend.
Diggs cited his relationship with Lloyd and the staff as a key factor, expressing a desire to score, play on instinct, and help the Wildcats contend for a national championship. The commitment strengthens Arizona’s backcourt pipeline after recent successes under Lloyd.