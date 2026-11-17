TUCSON, Arizona — In a major boost for Arizona men’s basketball, five-star guard Adan Diggs announced his commitment to the Wildcats The 6-foot-4 prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, chose coach Tommy Lloyd’s program over finalists Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC.⁠

Diggs, ranked among the top players in the 2027 class (No. 5 by On3/Rivals and a consensus top shooting guard/combo guard), made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. He is Arizona’s first commitment in the class and continues Lloyd’s strong run of landing high-level talent, including recent top prospects at the guard spot.⁠

An Arizona native who reclassified from the 2028 class earlier this year, Diggs starred on the Nike EYBL circuit (averaging about 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists) and earned a silver medal with USA Basketball’s U18 team at the FIBA AmeriCup. He becomes the latest standout from Millennium to head to Tucson, following freshman Cameron Holmes, a former teammate and close friend.⁠

Diggs cited his relationship with Lloyd and the staff as a key factor, expressing a desire to score, play on instinct, and help the Wildcats contend for a national championship. The commitment strengthens Arizona’s backcourt pipeline after recent successes under Lloyd.

