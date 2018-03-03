First round of the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Scott Dunlap and Tommy Tolles topped the Cologuard Classic leaderboard at 8-under 65, with Steve Stricker a stroke back Friday in a bid for his first PGA Tour Champions title.



Dunlap closed his bogey-free round on Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course with birdies on par-5 eighth and par-4 ninth. Tolles, playing in the last group off the first tee, birdied the par-4 18th for a share of the lead. He also had a bogey-free day.



Stricker played the four par 5s in 5 under, with an eagle on the second and three birdies. He finished second last year in his senior debut. The 12-time PGA Tour winner tied for second two weeks in Florida in the Chubb Classic, his fifth top-three finish in seven career senior starts.



University of Illinois coach Mike Small matched Stricker at 66.



Gene Sauers opened with a 67, and Bernhard Langer, Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin shot 68. Langer birdied three of the last four holes. The 60-year-old German star won seven times last season, three of the victories in majors.



Defending champion Tom Lehman, playing alongside Stricker, had a 71.



Len Mattiace also shot 71 in his senior debut. The two-time PGA Tour winner turned 50 in October.



Vijay Singh opened with a 72.



John Daly was last in the 78-player field with an 80. He had one birdie, six bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 15th.

