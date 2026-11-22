MANHATTAN, Kansas — Noah Fifita hit Giovanni Richardson for a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime, and No. 19 Arizona stopped Kansas State quarterback Dylan Duff on fourth down at the 3-yard line, preserving a 35-28 victory on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

Fifita was 29 of 42 for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 58 yards and another score, as Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) rallied from a 28-13 deficit with just over 6 minutes left in a driving rainstorm to spoil Senior Day for Kansas State.

Duff threw for 110 yards and a touchdown while running for 66 yards and another score for Kansas State (4-7, 1-7), which had its bowl hopes dashed with its fifth straight loss. Rodney Fields added 144 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Arizona dominated the first quarter in the battle of the Wildcats, out-gaining Kansas State 125-11, but neither team was able to score. It wasn’t until Fifita’s 8-yard run in the second quarter that it took the lead, only for Fields to tie the game a few minutes later.

Kedrick Reescano put Arizona back on top with 3:59 left in the half when he punched in from inside the 1-yard line, but Kansas State answered once again, this time when Duff found Derrick Salley with a 34-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

As a cold front swept through and temperatures plummeted, and as the rain refused to let up, Arizona regained the lead following a blocked punt when Michael Salgado-Medina connected on a 33-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Duff then ran 58 yards untouched to give Kansas State a 21-17 lead, its first of the night.

Kansas State looked as if it was poised to spring the upset when punter Simon McClannan pinned Arizona at its own 2-yard line, Fifita muffed a snap moments later, and Wendell Gregory recovered it for a touchdown and a 28-17 lead with 10:55 remaining.

But the desert Wildcats weren’t quite done.

Arizona got within 28-20 on Salgado-Medina’s chip-shot field goal, and after quickly getting the ball back, Fifita hit Isaiah Mizell from 35 yards out for a touchdown with 1:52 left. The 2-point conversion was good, ultimately sending the game to overtime.