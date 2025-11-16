Fifita becomes Arizona’s all-time leader in TD passes in 30-24 win over No. 22 Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Fifita passed for 294 yards and a touchdown to become Arizona’s all-time leader in TD passes as the Wildcats beat No. 22 Cincinnati 30-24 on Saturday in the first game between the teams.

Fifita was 23 for 31 passing and his scoring pass in the fourth quarter was his 68th career TD pass, surpassing the marks of Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Fifita said of his career milestone. “I’m grateful, I really am. But we came to Cincinnati to get a win. That’s what we did. We’re going home as a team with a victory.”

Kris Hutson had eight catches for 123 yards for Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12), his fourth career 100-yard receiving game.

Cincinnati, coming off a bye week following a 45-14 loss at No. 14 Utah, got within three points on Zion Johnson’s TD run with 6:38 left.

Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, who missed a field goal try and had another attempt blocked in the first half, connected from 50 yards to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 30-24 with 1:34 left.

“They were prepared and ready to play,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “Uncharacteristically, we had some drops to extend drives, missed some tackles. We didn’t make enough plays today.”

The Wildcats’ defense made a big play on the first play from scrimmage.

Brendan Sorsby’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Jay’Vion Cole at the Bearcats’ 26. Two plays later, Ismail Mahdi’s 27-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats ahead 7—0 just 57 seconds in.

Sorsby, who came in averaging 230 passing yards per game, was 15 for 28 passing for 154 yards against Arizona. He threw two interceptions.

“Whenever you play a great quarterback, he’s only going to give you a couple chances (for takeaways),” Wildcats coach Brent Brennan said. “You have to finish on those.”

The Bearcats (7-3, 5-2) rushed for 140 yards in the first quarter, led by Tawee Walker, who had 104 yards on his first four carries, including a 54-yard run. It’s Walker’s first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 19, 2024.

Sorsby threw a touchdown pass to Jeff Caldwell and ran for another score to help the Bearcats take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Cincinnati rushed for only 50 yards after the opening quarter.

“Early in the game, we did some great things running the football,” Satterfield said. “In the second half, they were able to get some more guys in the box. We hit a little lull.”

A 50-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano capped a 99-yard drive to put Arizona ahead 20-14 in the third quarter.

Fifita’s 15-yard TD pass to Gio Richardson with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Wildcats a 27-17.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a hostile environment against a good team,” Fifita said. “The defense made some critical stops and we were able to finish when it mattered.”

Not enough

Arizona secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023 with last week’s win over Kansas. Brennan’s message to his players was not to be satisfied.

“Getting to the postseason is better for everything, development, recruiting,” Brennan said. “At the same time, it’s not enough. We came here to play great football and build an incredible team.”

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats held an opponent to fewer than 200 passing yards for the eighth time this season, the most since 2009.

Cincinnati: After going seven straight games without an interception, Sorsby has three in the past two games.

Up next

Arizona: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 12 BYU on Saturday.

