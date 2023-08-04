Watch Now
ESPN: Arizona approved, ASU applies for membership in Big 12

Three Pac-12 teams are already leaving the conference, and 3 more are reportedly looking to get out
Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 04, 2023
PHOENIX (KNXV) — The University of Arizona and Arizona State appear to be on their way out of the Pac-12 Conference, as the league struggles to keep members on board following a proposed TV rights deal with Apple+.

ESPN is reporting that Arizona State and Utah have formally applied for membership in the Big 12 Conference.

Reports indicate UArizona applied for the league and was approved Thursday.

Also Friday, reports began to surface that Washington and Oregon were exploring a move to the Big Ten Conference.

USC and UCLA have already confirmed their moves to the Big Ten. That was announced last year.

Colorado announced their intentions to move to the Big 12 Conference last week.

If all of the reported moves go through, the Pac-12 would be down to just four schools: Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State.

