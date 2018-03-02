ESPN issues multiple corrections regarding timeline of Miller call

Jason Barr
4:17 PM, Mar 1, 2018
ESPN has issued a third correction regarding the timeframe of Sean Miller's alleged phone call to Christian Dawkins regarding a possible payment to DeAndre Ayton.

TUCSON, Ariz - ESPN has issued a third correction regarding the timeframe of Sean Miller's alleged phone call to Christian Dawkins regarding a possible payment to DeAndre Ayton.

Originally, ESPN stated that the call took place in 2017. The first correction then said the call took place in the spring of 2016. Then, ESPN clarified that the call took place sometime in 2016. Now, the network appears to have reverted back to 2017.

KGUN9-TV attempted to reach Mark Schlabach, the reporter on their story. ESPN has denied the interview request.

At a news conference today, Sean Miller vehemently denied that he talked to Christian Dawkins about paying any recruit.

