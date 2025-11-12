Dwayne Aristode hits six 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona rolls to 84-49 win over Northern Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — Dwayne Aristode scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jaden Bradley added 13 points and No. 5 Arizona routed Northern Arizona 84-49 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (3-0) were sloppy at times offensively, particularly early, but locked down the Lumberjacks (1-2) to win their 36th straight game in the series.

Arizona held Northern Arizona to 32% shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point distance, and scored 25 points off the Lumberjacks’ 17 turnovers.

Aristode shot 6 of 9 from 3 and Motiejus Krivas had 12 points with four blocked shots.

Traivar Jackson led Northern Arizona with 10 points.

The Lumberjacks had trouble getting off shots against Arizona’s length inside and missed several of the open looks they did get in the first half. Northern Arizona shot 7 of 28, missed all five of its 3-pointers and had one field goal over the final 6:54 of the half.

The Wildcats had a few offensive struggles of their own, but made up for it with defense, jumping passing lanes to set up 16 fast-break points. Arizona had runs of 15-2 and 22-2 to lead 46-17 at halftime.

Arizona’s dominance continued to start the second half.

Krivas scored six straight points with two shots and Aristode hit three 3s to stretch the lead to 65-30. NAU missed 14 of its first 18 shots to open the half.