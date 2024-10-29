Duke-Arizona will meet in 2027 stadium doubleheader event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Duke will play Arizona and Indiana will face Kansas in a doubleheader of traditional college basketball powers in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 12, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium.

“We're starting the season here and ending the season here at Allegiant Stadium,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said Sunday.

The 2028 Final Four also will be at Allegiant.

This series began last year and typically is played in arenas throughout the country, including Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Games this year will be played in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, Phoenix on Nov. 14, Baltimore on Nov. 15 and New York on Dec 14.

The LVCVA has five-year contract for games to be played in Las Vegas. Melissa Meacham-Grossman, president of Position Sports, which runs the series in conjunction with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, said the 2027 doubleheader likely will be the only one at Allegiant Stadium, though it could return to that venue.