Diamondbacks beat Cards 4-1 after benches clear, start 7-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) - David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a benches-clearing incident in the second inning.



Arizona opened the season with three straight series wins for the first time, and its 7-2 start matched the franchise best accomplished four previous times.



Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning. Lovullo was arguing a called third strike on Pollock and got into a shouting match with St. Louis catcher Yadi Molina during the argument with Timmons. Molina appeared to lunge at Luvollo and made contact as players ran onto the field.



St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped between Molina and Lovullo.



With three losses in its last five games, St. Louis dropped to 4-5.



Arizona also started 7-2 in 2000, 2007, 2008 and 2017.



Yoshihisa Hirano (1-0), a 34-year-old Japanese right-hander who agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract in December, pitched a perfect seventh for his first major league win.



Archie Bradley pitched around Kolten Wong's leadoff single in the eighth, and Brad Boxberger finished for his fourth save in as many chances, retiring Jose Martinez on a game-ending, double-play grounder.



St. Louis starter Luke Weaver allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, leaving with a 1-0 lead created by Wong's RBI single in the fifth.



Nick Ahmed hit a tying RBI single off Matt Bowman in the seventh.



Chris Owings singled off Dominic Leone (0-2) starting the eighth and Peralta hit his second home run this season. Pollock followed two batters later with his first.



MAKING MOVES



Arizona recalled INF/OF Christian Walker from Triple-A Reno and optioned RHP Matt Koch to the Pacific Coast League farm team.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Cardinals: LHP Ryan Sherriff was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken right big toe. RHP John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.



UP NEXT



Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (1-0, 1.29) is to open a three-game series at San Francisco against LHP Derek Holland (0-1, 5.40) Godley allowed one earned run in seven innings of a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.



Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-0, 6.35) is scheduled to start Monday in the first of three games against Milwaukee and RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 7.00) start for the Brewers. Mikolas hit a two-run homer for his first major league hit in a 8-4 win over Milwaukee on April 2.

