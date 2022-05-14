Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon.

The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage.

She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

