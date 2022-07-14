Deandre Ayton signs free-agent deal with Pacers; Suns now have window to match

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Indiana Pacers made a bold move to sign former Arizona Wildcats and current Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.

Full story on restricted free agent C Deandre Ayton agreeing to largest offer sheet in NBA history with Pacers -- four years, $133 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian tell ESPN: https://t.co/P1Jt4R74fM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton — a restricted free agent — has agreed to a four-year, $133 million deal.

The offer sheet is the largest in NBA history, Wojnarowski reports.

The Suns are now in a precarious situation. They could either lose Ayton outright, be forced to pay for a player they don't seem to want, and could be ruled out of the trade sweepstakes for Kevin Durant.

Wojnarowski writes:

Sign-and-trade deals are longer allowed once Ayton signs the offer sheet with Indiana. If the Suns do match the offer sheet, they can't trade Ayton anywhere until at least Jan. 15 -- and can't trade him to Indiana for a year.





After playing the 2017-18 season at Arizona, Ayton has averaged 16.3 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game over his four-year Phoenix Suns career.

If he joins the Pacers, Ayton could team up with fellow former Wildcats T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin and Gabe York.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

