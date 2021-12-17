Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

D-backs revamp front office, add former Cubs exec McLeod

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Petersen
<p><span style="color: rgb(102, 102, 102); font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10.8px; line-height: 16.2px;">eneral view of action between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 12, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images)</span></p>
Lamb's 4 RBIs help D-backs open with 8-2 win over Rockies
Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 09:32:59-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff on Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod.

McLeod’s title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen. McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster.

He previously worked with Hazen and D-backs assisstant GM Amiel Sawdaye when all three were with the Boston Red Sox.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!