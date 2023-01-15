Couisnard scores 27, leads Oregon over No. 9 Arizona 87-68

TUCSON, Arizona — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in his first start of the season as Oregon beat No. 9 Arizona 87-68 on Saturday night.

Couisnard, a transfer from South Carolina who missed the first 14 games of the season due to injury, made six 3-pointers, including one that was intended to be an assist on an alley-oop.

Senior center N’Faly Dante added 22 points, including a highlight dunk early in the game, and 10 rebounds as the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) shot 54 percent from the field. Will Richardson added 14 points and Nate Bittle scored 10.

Kylan Boswell scored 15 points to pace the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3). Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points and six rebounds while Courtney Ramey made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Oumar Ballo added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ramey opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 43 before Oregon followed with the next 10 points.

Rivaldo Soares pushed the lead to 61-48 on a 3-point play with 12:21 left in the game. Dante scored and added a free throw to extend the margin to 66-52 and Arizona never threatened again.

The two teams traded the lead six times in the first half before Oregon took a 43-37 lead to the locker room thanks to 50-percent shooting from the field.

Oregon led 7-5 before Bello had back-to-back dunks and Ramey added a 3-pointer. Tubelis followed with back-to-back buckets as Arizona went ahead 16-9.

Oregon followed with a 14-3 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Couisnard to pull ahead 23-19. Kylan Boswell made back-to-back 3-pointers for Arizona and Kerr Kriisa added three free throws to put Arizona back ahead 28-26.

After Tubelis tied the game 33-33, Oregon scored seven straight points culminating with a 3-pointer from Keeshawn Barthelemy to pull ahead with 3:13 left in the first half.

