Couisnard scores 27, leads Oregon over No. 9 Arizona 87-68

N'Faly Dante dunks on Arizona
Andy Nelson/AP
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks as Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 20:49:10-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in his first start of the season as Oregon beat No. 9 Arizona 87-68 on Saturday night.

Couisnard, a transfer from South Carolina who missed the first 14 games of the season due to injury, made six 3-pointers, including one that was intended to be an assist on an alley-oop.

Senior center N’Faly Dante added 22 points, including a highlight dunk early in the game, and 10 rebounds as the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) shot 54 percent from the field. Will Richardson added 14 points and Nate Bittle scored 10.

Kylan Boswell scored 15 points to pace the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3). Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points and six rebounds while Courtney Ramey made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Oumar Ballo added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ramey opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 43 before Oregon followed with the next 10 points.

Rivaldo Soares pushed the lead to 61-48 on a 3-point play with 12:21 left in the game. Dante scored and added a free throw to extend the margin to 66-52 and Arizona never threatened again.

The two teams traded the lead six times in the first half before Oregon took a 43-37 lead to the locker room thanks to 50-percent shooting from the field.

Oregon led 7-5 before Bello had back-to-back dunks and Ramey added a 3-pointer. Tubelis followed with back-to-back buckets as Arizona went ahead 16-9.

Oregon followed with a 14-3 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Couisnard to pull ahead 23-19. Kylan Boswell made back-to-back 3-pointers for Arizona and Kerr Kriisa added three free throws to put Arizona back ahead 28-26.

After Tubelis tied the game 33-33, Oregon scored seven straight points culminating with a 3-pointer from Keeshawn Barthelemy to pull ahead with 3:13 left in the first half.

