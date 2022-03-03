Watch
Colorado women hold on to edge No. 14 Arizona in Pac 12

Associated Press
Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) defends against Colorado guard Kindyll Wetta (15) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:57:10-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos are going to the semifinals on Friday for the first time in seven years.

In a defensive slugfest, Colorado took a 38-31 lead with 7:55 to go when Jaylyn Sherrod hit a 3-pointer.

Then the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight, with a Shaina Pellington layup making it 41-38 with six minutes to go.

The Buffalos were in the process of turning the ball over on five-straight possessions but that would be Arizona’s last basket.

Arizona was led by Lauren Ware with 15 points.

