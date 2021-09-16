Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Cards work to prove stellar Week 1 was no fluke vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals looked like one of the NFL's best teams during Week 1 with a 38-13 road win over the Tennessee Titans. AP photo.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 14:59:01-04

The Arizona Cardinals looked like one of the NFL's best teams during Week 1 with a 38-13 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

Now the Cardinals are out to prove that was no fluke when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings fell 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Sunday's game marks Patrick Peterson's return to Arizona. Peterson was a three-time All-Pro for the Cardinals before signing with the Vikings during the offseason.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!