Cards work to prove stellar Week 1 was no fluke vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals looked like one of the NFL's best teams during Week 1 with a 38-13 road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Now the Cardinals are out to prove that was no fluke when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Vikings fell 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Sunday's game marks Patrick Peterson's return to Arizona. Peterson was a three-time All-Pro for the Cardinals before signing with the Vikings during the offseason.
