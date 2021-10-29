Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Cardinals' undefeated start ends with miscommunication

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury called the safest play he could with the clock winding down. AP photo.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:29:11-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury called the safest play he could with the clock winding down.

A back-shoulder throw from Kyler Murray to A.J. Green would give the Cardinals a chance at a touchdown and keep their undefeated season in tact. If the pass failed, Arizona would still have enough time to try for a tying field goal. The plan ran into one big snag: Green never turned around.

Rasul Douglas intercepted Murray’s pass in the end zone with 12 seconds left when Green failed to turn around, ending Arizona’s undefeated season with a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!