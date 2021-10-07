Cardinals try to improve to 5-0 against skidding 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The 49ers are trying to snap a two-game skid. San Francisco has won three of the last four games in the series, but has some uncertainty at quarterback. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo left last week's game with a calf injury and was replaced by rookie Trey Lance.

Garoppolo's status for Sunday hasn't been decided. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of the early-season candidates for MVP after leading the franchise to an undefeated start.

