Cardinals bring back Pro Bowl RB Conner on 3-year deal

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:36:35-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back James Conner on a three-year deal, rewarding the running back for a stellar 2021 season that included a franchise-record 18 total touchdowns.

Conner was a huge part of the Cardinals’ offense with 752 yards rushing and 375 yards receiving. The bruising 233-pound back gives the Cardinals a hard-nosed running threat to complement young quarterback Kyler Murray, who can also run but became more of a pocket passer last season.

Conner earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and ran for at least one touchdown in five consecutive games at one point last season, which tied a franchise record.

