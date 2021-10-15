Cardinals acquire TE Ertz in trade with Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

