Cardinals acquire TE Ertz in trade with Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. AP photo.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 15, 2021
The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

