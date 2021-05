TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson Sugar Skulls defensive back Cam Gaddis suffered three broken ribs and a collapsed lung in last Friday night's 42-36 season opening loss at Green Bay.

Gaddis posted the information on an Instagram story.

He was hit while trying to intercept a pass in the third quarter. Amazingly, he returned to finish the game.

Gaddis was a part of the 2019 Sugar Skulls inaugural season. He also played college football for the Pima Aztecs.