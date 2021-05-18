Sugar Skulls veteran displays Spirit of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cam Gaddis has found a home with his hometown team, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

The former Pima Community College and Santa Rita High School standout embodies the Spirit of Southern Arizona.

"I like to play for Tucson, play for my hometown for sure," said Tucson Sugar Skulls Defensive Back Cam Gaddis.

Gaddis will get another chance to do just that.

After leading the Indoor Football League franchise in 2019 with three interceptions, Gaddis was ready for a second season with his hometown team. But the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Now, Gaddis is ready for a new season, with a new head coach.

"He's a 6-2 guy, cornerback," said Sugar Skulls first year head coach Dixie Wooten. "That's hard to find. One thing about him is he's humble, he's dedicated to the game and also he's all about Tucson. You've got to have guys on the team that are about Tucson and Cam is. But Cam can get the job done."

"I'm glad that the city loves me and I love the city," Gaddis said with pride. "It definitely comes out when you go to the game that the city is gojng to be out there backing you up, play hard and play fast and play physical for sure."

Nine years after playing at Pima College, Gaddis is still chasing his dream of playing in the NFL.

"Shoot for the next level," explained Gaddis. "Coach is preaching trying to get us to the next level. So, that's how we practice and that's how we prepare. So, get to the next level. If not, my biggest thing I want to inspire the kids around here, especially the youth. Especially the kids in Tucson, show them to keep chasing your dreams."

Gaddis has also dedicated his off the field career towards Tucson youth, giving them the environment to succeed that wasn't available when he was younger.

"I do a lot of training, doesn't matter what sport you play," said Gaddis. "I got a lot of football players. I kind of just help them. It's something I didn't have when I was growing up. Trying to get them to the next level. If they need help with their tutoring, with their school work, they need rides to school, they need help on the football field. We do seven on seven. So, we do a lot of things like that in the community."

While Gaddis is helping shape the youth of Tucson, he's also trying to bring a United Bowl championship to the Old Pueblo. He thinks this might be the team to do it.

"So the fans should be happy and excited because we're going to be ten time better this year," Gaddis said. "Championship, for sure."

The Tucson Sugar Skulls open the regular season Friday at Green Bay.

All of the Sugar Skulls home games will be broadcast on our sister station The CW Tucson.