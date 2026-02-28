Burries scores 20, No. 2 Arizona clinches share of Big 12 title with 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Motiejus Krivas added 13 points and No. 2 Arizona clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with an 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas on Saturday.

The Wildcats (27-2, 14-2 Big 12) used a 19-0 run to build an 18-point lead, allowed Kansas to whittle it to two midway through the second half, then pulled away with another big run to earn a share of the Big 12 title in their second season in the league.

Jaden Bradley scored eight straight points during the decisive 19-2 second-half run and Koa Peat had 12 points after missing the previous three games with a lower-leg injury.

The Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5) handed Arizona its first loss of the season on Feb. 9 and rallied behind star freshman Darryn Peterson after being overwhelmed early in the rematch.

Peterson finished with 24 points, but Kansas had no answer during the Wildcats' big run and lost for the third time in five games.

Kansas won the first meeting 82-78 despite Peterson sitting out with flu-like symptoms.

The Jayhawks ran into early trouble in the rematch when Bryson Tiller, who had 18 points in the first go-round, picked up two early fouls.

Arizona took advantage of Kansas' smaller lineup with a 19-0 run that forced Jayhawks coach Bill Self to call two timeouts in a span of 1:12. Kansas missed nine straight shots during the run and the Wildcats kept pouring it on, stretching the lead to 37-19.

The Jayhawks tightened up defensively to close the half, holding Arizona without a field goal over the final 3:52 to pull within 39-28 at halftime.