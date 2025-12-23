Burries scores 20, No. 1 Arizona runs away from Bethune-Cookman for 107-71 win

TUCSON, Arizona — Brayden Burries scored 20 points, Ivan Kharchenkov added 14 and top-ranked Arizona overcame a sluggish start to rout Bethune-Cookman 107-71 on Monday night.

The Wildcats (12-0) remained No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 after shutting down San Diego State on Saturday, but labored early on offense in the final game before their holiday break.

Careless at times with the ball, Arizona allowed Bethune-Cookman (3-9) to hang around until ratcheting up its defensive pressure midway through the first half.

Arizona used a big run to build a 14-point halftime lead and shot 57% from the floor to match its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15. The Wildcats scored 50 points in the paint, grabbed 20 more rebounds and converted 36 points off Bethune-Cookman’s 22 turnovers.

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Arizona is one of six remaining undefeated teams in Division I and has seven straight wins by at least 20 points, its longest streak since eight straight 20-point wins in 1929, according to Sportradar.

Jordan Johnson led Bethune-Cookman with 18 points.

Bethune-Cookman took then-No. 20 Auburn to overtime in its season opener and kept Arizona within reach early by forcing turnovers and hitting 3-pointers.

Arizona took control behind its defense, using a 14-2 run to go up 16 and led 49-35 at halftime.

Bethune-Cookman shot 12 of 24 from the floor and made five 3-pointers in the first half, but had 14 turnovers that led to 24 Arizona points.

Arizona made eight of its first nine shots to start the second half, stretching the lead to 71-49.