Burries scores 15, No. 1 Arizona defeats Oklahoma State 84-47 for program record

TUCSON, Arizona — Brayden Burries scored 15 points and No. 1 Arizona stifled Oklahoma State’s high-scoring offense to remain unbeaten, winning 84-47 in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday.

The Wildcats (23-0, 10-0) extended the best start in school history by holding the Cowboys to 24.6% shooting. Arizona’s start also is the best in Big 12 history, passing Kansas’ 22-0 opening run in 1996-97.

Oklahoma State (16-7, 4-6) was averaging 86.5 points and scored 99 points Wednesday night in a victory over No. 16 BYU.

Burries was 7 of 11 from the field and added eight rebounds. Arizona had a 55-35 edge in rebounds and 54-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Arizona’s 37-point margin of victory was its largest in a Big 12 game since joining the league last season and largest in a conference game since beating rival Arizona State by 45 in 2024.

Oklahoma State got 10 points from Anthony Roy while no other player scored more than eight. The Cowboys’ shooting percentage was their worst since 2014 and their point total the lowest since scoring 47 at Houston in 2024.

Up 40-22 at halftime, Arizona extended the lead to 30 via a 13-0 run. The Wildcats made seven of eight shots at one point and shot 59.4% in the second half.

