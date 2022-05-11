Watch
Bumgarner sharp in Dbacks win, Lovullo tops in franchise

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 10:54:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched effectively into the seventh inning in his first start since being ejected and the Arizona Diamondbacks made Torey Lovullo the winningest manager in franchise history with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to Jose Soler in a shaky first inning, but allowed two hits the rest of the way after his strange ejection against Miami last week. Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning.

Arizona has won seven of eight, and this one was Lovullo’s 354th victory game, passing Kirk Gibson’s team record.

