Bumgarner sharp in Dbacks win, Lovullo tops in franchise

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched effectively into the seventh inning in his first start since being ejected and the Arizona Diamondbacks made Torey Lovullo the winningest manager in franchise history with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to Jose Soler in a shaky first inning, but allowed two hits the rest of the way after his strange ejection against Miami last week. Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning.
Arizona has won seven of eight, and this one was Lovullo’s 354th victory game, passing Kirk Gibson’s team record.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter