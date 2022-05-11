Watch
Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 lead

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks against Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13), Mavericks forwards Maxi Kleber (42) and Dorian Finney-Smith, right, during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 10:50:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 night to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns used a huge third quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable win. Phoenix opened up the second half on an 11-4 run for a 61-50 lead. Mavs coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout, but it did little to stop the onslaught.

The Suns led 82-60 going into the fourth with Booker pouring in 12 points during the third. Dallas Luka Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

