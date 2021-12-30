Booker has 38 points, Suns beat Thunder to end 2-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead.

The Suns rebounded from home losses to Golden State and Memphis to pull even with the Warriors atop the league standings at 27-7. JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne each scored 16 points, with McGee adding eight rebounds and Payne a team-high seven assists.

Cam Johnson finished with 12 points, and Jalen Smith had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Both teams were without several key players and their head coaches. Ty Jerome scored a career-high 24 points for the Thunder.

----

