TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona women's basketball is a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament and will play West Virginia in College Park, Maryland.

It's the third straight season the Wildcats have made the tournament under head coach Adia Barnes. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic after Arizona won the WNIT back in 2019.

Shaina Pellington leads Arizona with 13.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 21-9 and enter the tournament on a three game losing streak.